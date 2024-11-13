Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 436,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 28.7% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 968,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,946.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE WM opened at $224.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $168.73 and a one year high of $226.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.44 and its 200-day moving average is $209.33. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.87%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

