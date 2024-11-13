WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FMC by 483.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,823 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,994,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 87.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,323,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Citigroup started coverage on FMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

