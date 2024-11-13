WCM Investment Management LLC Invests $249,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,222,000 after acquiring an additional 863,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,362 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,698,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,706,000 after buying an additional 140,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.7% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 345,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,104,000 after buying an additional 116,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HII. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

HII stock opened at $204.70 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.29 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,245.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

