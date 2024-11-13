WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $226.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $230.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.93.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.34% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,374 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $312,062.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,298. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,621 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,063. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CME. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.