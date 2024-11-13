WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 10,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $1,797,624.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,665.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $53,268,499. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $165.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.