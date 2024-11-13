WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,815 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 348,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 193,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $964,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF stock opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $42.42.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

