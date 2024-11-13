WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $312,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day moving average is $84.57. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $92.68.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

