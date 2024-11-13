WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $433,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 59.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $95.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

