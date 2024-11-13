WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 1,896 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

