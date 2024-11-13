WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Allstate stock opened at $198.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
