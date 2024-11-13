WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,163,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total value of $517,722.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,163,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,084 shares of company stock worth $146,747,101 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $819.50 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $442.60 and a one year high of $820.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $723.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $673.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

