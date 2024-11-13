WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $328.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $240.12 and a 52-week high of $330.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.94.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

