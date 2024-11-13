WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $300,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.23% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 103.2% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 334,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after buying an additional 169,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 101,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 43,716 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 43,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 42.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.1 %

GSEP opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

