Wedbush Has Bearish Outlook for Diebold Nixdorf Q3 Earnings

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diebold Nixdorf in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the technology company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diebold Nixdorf’s current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

DBD has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

NYSE DBD opened at $40.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 305.64 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth $105,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $46,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,262 shares in the company, valued at $984,551.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

