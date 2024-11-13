Wedbush Reduces Earnings Estimates for ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for ONE Group Hospitality in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ONE Group Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $193.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.95 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,473,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 119.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 654,818 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 977,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 85,948 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 696,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 60.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 115,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

