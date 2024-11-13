Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) recently:

11/4/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $130.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $128.00.

10/31/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $140.00.

10/31/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $137.00 to $138.00.

10/31/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $118.00 to $120.00.

10/17/2024 – Exxon Mobil is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $129.00.

10/9/2024 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $130.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $121.00 to $117.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $119.00.

9/18/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $157.00 to $149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $128.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $528.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Exxon Mobil Co alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 86,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,197,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,422,538,000 after buying an additional 949,875 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 586,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after acquiring an additional 85,688 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 75,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 49,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.