Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Klaviyo (KVYO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO) recently:

11/8/2024 – Klaviyo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Klaviyo had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Klaviyo had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Klaviyo had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Klaviyo had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Klaviyo had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Klaviyo is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Klaviyo was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2024 – Klaviyo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Klaviyo is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Klaviyo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

10/18/2024 – Klaviyo had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Klaviyo is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Klaviyo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Klaviyo had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Klaviyo is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

KVYO opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. Klaviyo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Klaviyo news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $573,670.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,094.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $573,670.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 192,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,094.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 242,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $7,709,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 659,711 shares of company stock worth $21,036,946. 53.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,776,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,513,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Klaviyo by 1,571.7% during the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 501,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after buying an additional 471,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 1,234.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

