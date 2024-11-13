Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at KeyCorp

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

NYSE WAB traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $199.71. The company had a trading volume of 126,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,945. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $113.93 and a 12-month high of $202.84.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.13. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $558,389.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,951.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 35,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $6,740,741.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 614,447 shares in the company, valued at $115,946,148.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $558,389.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,951.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,562 shares of company stock valued at $10,040,379 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 201,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,023,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

