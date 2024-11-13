Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $202.73 and last traded at $202.07, with a volume of 46957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.69.

WAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.90 and a 200 day moving average of $169.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.13. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

In other news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at $928,017.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $558,389.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,951.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,017.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,562 shares of company stock valued at $10,040,379. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 201,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

