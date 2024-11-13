What is Atb Cap Markets’ Forecast for TSE:AFN Q1 Earnings?

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AFN. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$72.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.38.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of AFN opened at C$52.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.34. The stock has a market cap of C$996.03 million, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$45.96 and a one year high of C$64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.