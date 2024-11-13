What is B. Riley’s Estimate for CompoSecure FY2024 Earnings?

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CompoSecure in a report released on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CompoSecure’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CompoSecure’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. CompoSecure has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $16.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

In other CompoSecure news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $69,046.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,571,238.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 762,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,579.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $69,046.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,571,238.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,691,727 shares of company stock worth $80,922,824. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

