What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Target FY2025 Earnings?

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Target in a report released on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will earn $9.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.70. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2026 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Target

Target Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TGT opened at $155.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.55. Target has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 9,940.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,937,000 after buying an additional 1,981,458 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $335,870,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 711.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,479 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $106,493,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $107,367,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.