What is Raymond James’ Forecast for WPM FY2025 Earnings?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $308.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $59.69 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $68.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

