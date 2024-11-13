What is William Blair’s Forecast for HAIN FY2025 Earnings?

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59.

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,942,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,010,000 after purchasing an additional 84,689 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,698,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,380,000 after buying an additional 62,865 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,183,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after acquiring an additional 51,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 171.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,634,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $11,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

