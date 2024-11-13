William Clayton Geary Sells 2,829 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) EVP William Clayton Geary sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total transaction of $582,010.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,510.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WESCO International Stock Performance

WCC stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.21. 709,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,381. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.37 and a 52-week high of $213.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.57 and its 200 day moving average is $169.90.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.19%. WESCO International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 71.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. Baird R W upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.86.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

