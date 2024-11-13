WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) EVP Hezron T. Lopez Sells 20,000 Shares

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,810.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WSC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $92,971,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,643,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,796,000 after buying an additional 2,355,445 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,226,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,298,000 after buying an additional 2,246,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,434,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,906,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

