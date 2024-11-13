Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 53,700 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in VIZIO by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in VIZIO by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VIZIO

In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $28,437.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,311.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIZIO Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:VZIO opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,117.00 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZIO. Barrington Research cut VIZIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIZIO

VIZIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.