Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $939,000 Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $21.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

