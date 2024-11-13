Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 44,174 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,319,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 61,795 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $13.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0754 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

