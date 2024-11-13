Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Eureka Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EURK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eureka Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EURK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 115,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Eureka Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
Eureka Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ EURK opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Eureka Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.11.
Eureka Acquisition Profile
