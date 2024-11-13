Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Eureka Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EURK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eureka Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EURK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 115,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Eureka Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eureka Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ EURK opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Eureka Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Eureka Acquisition Profile

Eureka Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

