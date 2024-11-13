X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 20,828,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the previous session’s volume of 6,228,199 shares.The stock last traded at $27.91 and had previously closed at $28.43.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Get X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASHR. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 1,687.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 24,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.