XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Shares Up 7% – Here’s What Happened

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $19.83. 17,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 168,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

XCHG Price Performance

About XCHG

(Get Free Report)

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XCHG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCHG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.