Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 316,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 181,552 shares.The stock last traded at $54.57 and had previously closed at $54.52.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

