Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Down 44.8% in October

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the October 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Yara International ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.95. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

