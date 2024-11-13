Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Down 44.8% in October

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the October 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Yara International ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Yara International ASA
Yara International ASA Price Performance
About Yara International ASA
Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yara International ASA
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.