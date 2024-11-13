Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for WAB

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $199.28 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $202.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.13. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,017.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $558,389.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,951.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,017.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,562 shares of company stock valued at $10,040,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 59,168.4% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.