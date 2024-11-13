Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for SIGI Earnings

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report released on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s FY2026 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SIGI. Bank of America upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $99.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.86. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.29). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,404 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $130,024.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,759.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 245.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

