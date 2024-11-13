Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZIJMY opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. Zijin Mining Group has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53.
Zijin Mining Group Company Profile
