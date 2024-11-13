Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMYGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZIJMY opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. Zijin Mining Group has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

