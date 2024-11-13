Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 395000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Zimtu Capital Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 26.23 and a current ratio of 28.04.
About Zimtu Capital
Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.
