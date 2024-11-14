10,275 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 9,044.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,105,000 after buying an additional 1,204,837 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,001,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,622,000 after acquiring an additional 521,117 shares during the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $66,949,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,353,000 after buying an additional 325,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 657.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 222,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,854,000 after buying an additional 193,462 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $114.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.15. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

