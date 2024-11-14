25,133 Shares in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. MQS Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Genco Shipping & Trading as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,869,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,145,000 after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,326,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,096,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after acquiring an additional 154,339 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 66.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 419,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.7% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,048,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of GNK opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 86.62%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

