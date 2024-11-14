2,873 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,214,000 after buying an additional 479,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,495,000 after buying an additional 249,405 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 686.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,487,000 after buying an additional 3,880,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,660,000 after acquiring an additional 59,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $95,507,639.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCI opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $87.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

