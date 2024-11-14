3,876 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Acquired by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,322,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 599,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,169,000 after buying an additional 109,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after buying an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after buying an additional 26,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,269,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

