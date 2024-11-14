3i Infrastructure plc (3IN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.33 on January 13th

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.33 ($0.08) per share on Monday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $5.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON 3IN opened at GBX 330.50 ($4.25) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 864.47 and a beta of 0.50. 3i Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 308 ($3.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 360 ($4.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 335.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 335.50.

In other 3i Infrastructure news, insider Martin Magee bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.32) per share, with a total value of £10,080 ($12,971.30). Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

