422,100 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Acquired by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 422,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up 5.0% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP owned 0.29% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 163,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 81,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 27,973 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

