49,892 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 728.9% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.