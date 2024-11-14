6,535 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Acquired by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 363,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 20,878 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 944,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,091,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,442,000 after purchasing an additional 131,620 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,773,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,109,000 after purchasing an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,297,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $36.54.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

