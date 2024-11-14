7,200 Shares in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Bought by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTA shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Establishment Labs Trading Down 7.2 %

ESTA stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.32. The company had a trading volume of 651,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.20.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

