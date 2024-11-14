Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Sold by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11,450.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 502,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after acquiring an additional 498,091 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after acquiring an additional 214,859 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,415,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.92. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $121.88.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

