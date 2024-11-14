abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BCM Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

SGOL opened at $24.58 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

