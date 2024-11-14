Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Issues Earnings Results

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ ABOS opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.37 and a current ratio of 17.37. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABOS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Acumen Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

